Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.05.2024 | 16:10
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: CORRECTION: Føroya Landsstýri - Bonds (FO-LB 290524) admitted to trading on 24 May 2024

Correction: Securities depository in line 51 has been corrected.



  Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                      Føroya Landsstýri - The 
                            Government of the Faroe 
                            Islands         
2  Org. no:                      N/A           
3  LEI                        213800P8SSDDDNIK9Z83   
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                  FO-LB 290524       
5  ISIN code                     DK0030539549       
6  CFI code                      DTFUFB          
7  FISN númer                     Foeroya Lan/3.25/ MAY  
                            2029          
8  Bonds/bills:                                
9  Total issued amount                DKK 1,100,000,000    
10 Total amount previously issued           DKK 0          
11 Amount issued at this time             DKK 1,100,000,000    
12 Denomination in CSD                DKK 1,000        
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange          Yes           
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                 Bullet Bond       
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                      DKK           
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                     May 24, 2024       
19 First ordinary installment date          May 24, 2029       
20 Total number of installments            1            
21 Installment frequency               1            
22 Maturity date                   May 24, 2029       
23 Interest rate                   3.25%          
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                          
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                ACT/ACT         
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                 May 24, 2024       
32 First ordinary coupon date             May 24, 2025       
33 Coupon frequency                  Annually, 24 May     
34 Total number of coupon payments          5            
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price             Clean price       
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment  No            
   include accrued interest for days missing until              
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                                   
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                                 
46 Put option                                 
47 Convertible                                 
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                 Yes           
51 Securities depository               VP Securities A/S,    
                            Denmark         
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading    May 22, 2024       
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to  May 22, 2024       
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading            May 24, 2024       
55 Order book ID                   FO-LB_290524       
56 Instrument subtype                 Foreign Bonds      
57 Market                       Iceland Cash Bond Trading
58 List population name                ICE_FOREIGN_BONDS    
59 Static volatility guards              No            
60 Dynamic volatility guards             No            
61 MiFIR identifier                  BOND - Bonds       
62 Bond type                     EUSB - Sovereign Bond
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.