Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907462 | ISIN: US5779331041 | Ticker-Symbol: MMY
Tradegate
23.05.24
15:28 Uhr
79,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MAXIMUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAXIMUS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,5079,0016:34
78,5079,0016:31
ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2024 | 16:27
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VETS Indexes Recognizes Maximus as a 5 Star Employer in 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Maximus is proud to be recognized as a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer in the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. This marks the third consecutive year we have been honored by VETS Indexes for our commitment to supporting veterans and the military-connected community. We're proud of our dedication to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting military veterans and their families and fostering an inclusive workplace that values the unique skills and experiences they bring to our organization.

"The extraordinary efforts of Maximus to hire, retain and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization one of our highest awards," said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes.

"Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024, as a record number of organizations participated. Even with hundreds of employers in the running, the veterans program at Maximus stood out from the rest. Congratulations to Maximus on this outstanding achievement!" Altman said.

Learn more about Maximus' commitment to veterans and their families in the 2023 Sustainability Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Maximus on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Maximus
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/maximus
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Maximus



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.