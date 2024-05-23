Global market leader in Shopper Loyalty names Swinkels as CEO to accelerate the company's growth and international expansion.

TCC Global announces Rick Swinkels' formal appointment as CEO to take over global operations across 34 countries. Swinkels has over 20 years of experience both as a retailer with Ahold Delhaize and leading loyalty companies across Europe and worldwide. He joined TCC as Chief Commercial Officer in 2022.

Commenting on his appointment, Swinkels said, "'I'm honoured to lead the passionate team who have made TCC a global market leader and I'm excited for the next phase of our growth. We are the only loyalty provider that combines the latest tech with dynamic in-store experiences to redefine how retailers engage with shoppers and communities."

TCC clients include 15 of the world's top 20 grocery retailers, including REWE, Kroger, Albertsons, Carrefour, Lidl and Coles. The business also has a growing portfolio of exclusive, international partnerships with some of the world's best known brands including Netflix and Masterchef.

Richard Beattie, TCC's founder and Executive Chairman, commented, "Under Rick's leadership, we have already seen TCC evolve rapidly with the pace of innovation that's required to help our clients compete in today's retail environment. Rick's experience as a leader in the retail and loyalty industry will help expand the solutions we offer our major clients, such as Sobeys, Intermarche, Conad and Sonae."

About Rick Swinkels

Rick Swinkels joined TCC in 2022, originally serving as Chief Revenue Officer then as Joint-CEO, taking responsibility for all commercial operations. Prior to joining TCC, he spent over 15 years with leading global retailer Ahold Delhaize, where he was Commercial Director for Albert Heijn and worked four years as Vice President of Global Customer Loyalty. Following Ahold, he worked as Chief Digital Officer, COO and Board Member for several major loyalty companies.

About TCC

TCC creates high participation, high engagement loyalty campaigns and platforms that influence, recognize and reward shopper behaviour instore and online.

An industry leader for more than 30 years, active in 70 countries and over 8,000 campaigns successfully delivered.

TCC works with over 120 of the world's biggest retailers across every continent (Carrefour, REWE Group, Penny, Esselunga, Musgrave, Sonae, COOP, Aldi, Lidl, Coles and Spar) and partners with some of the most desired consumer and entertainment brands (Netflix, Warner Brothers, Masterchef, Curver) to deliver campaigns that create value for retailers and shoppers through their head and heart approach.

