

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or H5 bird flu virus infection, has been identified in Michigan.



This is the second case associated with an ongoing multi-state outbreak of A(H5N1) in dairy cows in the United States.



The first one was reported in Texas earlier this month.



As with the case in Texas, the individual is a worker on a dairy farm where H5N1 virus has been identified in cows, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



While a nasal swab from the person tested negative for influenza in Michigan, an eye swab from the patient was shipped to CDC and tested positive for influenza A(H5) virus, indicating an eye infection. Similar to the Texas case, the patient only reported eye symptoms.



CDC said it has been watching influenza surveillance systems closely, particularly in affected states, and there has been no sign of unusual influenza activity in people, including in syndromic surveillance.



CDC recommended that people should avoid close, long, or unprotected exposures to sick or dead animals, including wild birds, poultry, other domesticated birds, and other wild or domesticated animals, including cows.



People should also avoid unprotected exposures to animal poop, litter, unpasteurized raw milk, or materials that have been touched by, or close to, birds or other animals with suspected or confirmed A(H5N1) virus.



Based on the information available, this infection does not change CDC's current H5N1 bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public, which the agency considers to be low.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken