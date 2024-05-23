New Use Energy: Revolutionizing Fire Camps: NUE's Sustainable Power Solutions Shine at USDA Technology & Development Center

NUE demonstrates the transformative capabilities of the SunKit 5050 EXT and the SunCase 3651

SAN DIMAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / New Use Energy (NUE) was honored to be part of the USDA/Forest Service "Industry Days" at the USDA Technology & Development Center in San Dimas, CA this week. The theme of the event was "Portable Power in Fire Camps - Low Carbon Alternatives." The goal of the exercise was to evaluate alternative energy sources and opportunities to transition from fossil fuel-powered generators to alternative energy sources in fire camps.

NUE Showcases Equipment at USDA Technology & Development Center

During its demonstration, NUE had the opportunity to showcase its SunKit 5050 EXT and SunCase 3651 products, each powering a simulated "spike camp" with communications, laptops, lighting and various small appliances (coffee maker, hot plate, etc) with ease. Despite the morning being overcast, by the time the demonstration ended around noon, the SunKit (which was connected to 2200Watts of solar panels) finished the demonstration with more battery capacity than when it started. In smoky environments, users can also quickly recharge NUE's highly portable products from gas generators and still reduce carbon emissions by up to 80%.

"NUE's origins as a company serving the disaster relief and emergency management communities, plus our recent award from DHS's Clean Power for Hours competition really establishes our credentials as a leading player in this space," said Lee Feliciano, COO of NUE. "We would like to express our appreciation to the Project Team at the San Dimas facility for sharing its hands-on knowledge of how solar+battery generators would be used in real-world firefighting scenarios and for the post-demonstration tour."

About NUE

NUE is a leader in the development and distribution of professional grade, state-of-the-art, ruggedized mobile solar generator systems that adapt to a diverse set of the most demanding commercial and industrial applications, delivering clean, renewable power wherever needed. For more information, visit https://newuseenergy.com.

