Save A Train Continues to Innovate with Rail Enrichment

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Save A Train, the leader in digital B2B Rail ticketing worldwide and one of the largest global rail distributors, has developed a new and innovative system called 'Rail Enrichment' which is part of their global railway ticketing offerings.

This platform reaffirms the leadership of Save A Train in the railway ticketing landscape. Currently, only 2 companies are operating and having clients in the Rail ticketing market: Save A Train as the category leader, and Rail Europe.

By adding 'Rail Enrichment', a one of a kind, and unique system in the marketplace, Save a Train now offers all international travel agents, OTA's, Tour Operators and Travel Management companies to gain pre-travel insights such as amenities on the train, (wheelchair) accessibility friendliness of the train, luggage/porter service, onboard bar/restaurant services, WIFI availability, approaching city information and much more.

Two of Save A Train's large international travel players have already tested and then fully implemented the Rail Enrichment API system. It is expected that for many OTA's, this option will assist in entering the Rail world as most of the travelers want to be updated on available onboard services prior to their travels.

With over 40 years of Rail& Travel Management experience, Save A Train knows what needs to be fixed in this often called 'broken' industry. This is why 'Rail Enrichment' came about.

Save A Train learned what others did successfully in the Airline industry for example, Following the successful acquisition of 'Routehappy' by Airline powerhouse ATPCO for example, Save A Train concluded that one of the key reasons OTA's have been reluctant to implement Rail just yet, is that the Airline ticketing, pre-travel information and the actual user experience are much more advanced than in Rail.

The bigger picture for Save A Train is therefore combining fare and product information. In the case of ATPCO for example, they now able to offer clients both fare data and various rich content offerings to help them better serve the market and merchandize their products.

By adding 'Rail Enrichment' to Save a Train's existing innovative global rail platform for B2B, the ticket buying process will become even more streamlined thereby making rail travel globally accessible and hassle-free for the mass public. Rail Enrichment will therefore surely lead to unlocking a greater mass market potential.

Save A Train was founded in 2016 with Headquarters in Israel and The Netherlands. It has built a solid proprietary rail technology platform. The Save A Train system acts as a backbone of train ticketing globally and has created a solution to many of the problems this complicated and overlooked mobility vertical faces.

Udi Sharir, CEO of Save A Train says: "Rail Enrichment is just one of the products that we have developed to optimize the OTA and traveler experience in Rail. Our aim is to make the complete Rail booking and travel experience as smooth, trouble free and easy as possible. While we do learn from the Airline industry, we are adamant that with our existing platform and the new products we launch, Save A Train will remain the Number One Rail Provider".

