Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, announced today that it will hold its annual shareholders' meeting ("AGM") on June 13th, 2024, at 10:30 am, in the Jones Day's offices, Hotel de Talleyrand, 2 rue Saint Florentin, 75001 Paris.

The notice of this shareholders' meeting serving as convening notice was published on Monday, May 6th, 2024, in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO"), and includes the agenda, the proposed resolutions as well as instructions to participate and vote for this meeting.

All documentation concerning the meeting is available to shareholders in accordance with the conditions set out in the regulations in force, and is available on the Company's website:

Precisions regarding the AGM:

Only shareholders having registered their shares at least two business days prior to the date of the AGM, by midnight (Paris time), will be able to participate physically in the AGM. Shareholders holding bearer shares ("actions au porteur") will need to obtain a certificate of shareholding ("attestation de participation") from their brokers. This certificate must be attached to the proxy form or to the appropriate voting form if shareholders wish to designate a proxy or vote by post. The "attestation de participation" may replace the admission card for shareholders wishing to attend the AGM in person.

Each shareholder may submit a question in writing to the Board of Directors, this question being treated during the shareholders meeting. Questions should be sent by registered mail with return receipt to the following address: ADOCIA, 115 avenue Lacassagne 69003 Lyon or electronic communication to the following address: ag2024@adocia.com. The written question must imperatively be accompanied by a certificate of attendance in order to be treated and must be sent no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the shareholders' meeting.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining different hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2024, available at www.adocia.com Those risks include uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, in research and development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

