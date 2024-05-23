Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23
23 May 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 552.739p. The highest price paid per share was 555.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 550.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0126% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,261,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,255,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1568
553.800
16:17:42
600
553.800
16:16:42
520
554.000
16:16:42
287
554.000
16:16:42
404
554.000
16:16:42
1136
553.400
16:13:31
1153
553.600
16:13:28
750
553.600
16:10:00
1314
553.600
16:10:00
473
552.800
16:05:57
764
552.800
16:05:57
35
552.600
16:05:03
1026
552.600
16:05:03
66
552.600
16:04:33
89
553.000
16:03:41
1100
553.000
16:03:41
750
553.200
16:03:34
1134
552.000
16:00:41
1173
551.600
15:58:19
17
551.600
15:58:19
811
552.000
15:55:05
365
552.000
15:55:05
1342
552.200
15:50:12
1392
552.600
15:49:45
261
552.800
15:48:50
431
552.800
15:48:50
263
552.800
15:48:50
265
552.800
15:48:50
213
552.800
15:47:50
279
552.800
15:47:50
1154
552.800
15:42:08
173
552.800
15:41:45
1360
553.600
15:34:10
856
554.000
15:31:46
461
554.000
15:31:46
1297
554.400
15:25:51
1190
554.600
15:22:35
353
554.800
15:20:08
793
554.800
15:19:59
750
555.000
15:18:29
600
555.000
15:18:29
4
555.000
15:18:25
22
554.800
15:17:55
34
554.800
15:17:55
1323
554.400
15:13:28
1417
554.800
15:13:02
1280
553.600
15:08:05
1187
552.000
15:03:50
1085
551.000
14:59:50
215
551.000
14:59:50
1128
551.200
14:56:00
1333
551.200
14:52:43
1286
551.800
14:47:18
1164
551.800
14:46:04
579
552.600
14:45:00
600
552.600
14:45:00
1371
552.600
14:45:00
1203
552.200
14:40:13
1210
552.200
14:36:58
1252
552.400
14:36:20
1338
552.200
14:35:29
1138
552.600
14:30:56
1187
552.800
14:30:25
185
552.800
14:30:25
285
552.400
14:24:45
956
552.400
14:24:45
1105
552.200
14:21:26
42
552.200
14:21:26
853
552.400
14:03:47
347
552.400
14:03:47
976
552.600
13:53:24
392
552.600
13:53:24
1012
552.800
13:53:14
249
552.800
13:53:14
750
553.000
13:37:41
600
553.000
13:37:41
1386
553.000
13:37:41
164
553.000
13:35:59
760
553.000
13:35:59
316
553.000
13:35:59
1130
552.600
13:29:53
1100
553.400
13:28:00
202
553.400
13:28:00
775
551.800
13:10:04
400
551.800
13:10:04
1268
552.600
13:00:45
1320
553.800
12:45:01
1271
553.800
12:27:02
490
553.600
12:14:01
677
553.600
12:14:01
1235
553.000
11:59:41
726
552.800
11:51:01
581
552.800
11:51:01
1328
552.600
11:36:44
8
552.600
11:36:44
798
552.400
11:20:04
424
552.400
11:20:04
1331
552.400
11:05:30
1304
553.800
10:45:04
1183
554.000
10:39:34
1151
554.000
10:38:18
600
554.200
10:38:08
2432
554.000
10:38:00
1048
552.000
10:33:26
87
552.000
10:33:26
1090
552.400
10:17:48
78
552.400
10:17:48
1347
552.600
10:16:21
1290
552.000
10:09:44
1297
551.600
10:06:04
906
550.600
10:00:24
270
550.600
09:59:52
467
550.000
09:25:10
833
550.000
09:25:10
1186
550.400
09:12:40
824
551.200
09:02:01
412
551.200
09:02:01
412
551.200
08:51:34
839
551.200
08:51:34
120
551.000
08:45:50
1105
551.000
08:45:50
128
551.000
08:45:50
448
553.000
08:28:40
787
553.000
08:28:40
92
551.600
08:11:25
1258
551.600
08:11:25
341
551.800
08:02:02
899
551.800
08:02:02