Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Frankfurt
23.05.24
08:13 Uhr
6,400 Euro
+0,150
+2,40 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5006,65018:13
6,5506,60018:08
PR Newswire
23.05.2024 | 18:06
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

23 May 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 552.739p. The highest price paid per share was 555.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 550.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0126% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,261,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,255,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1568

553.800

16:17:42

600

553.800

16:16:42

520

554.000

16:16:42

287

554.000

16:16:42

404

554.000

16:16:42

1136

553.400

16:13:31

1153

553.600

16:13:28

750

553.600

16:10:00

1314

553.600

16:10:00

473

552.800

16:05:57

764

552.800

16:05:57

35

552.600

16:05:03

1026

552.600

16:05:03

66

552.600

16:04:33

89

553.000

16:03:41

1100

553.000

16:03:41

750

553.200

16:03:34

1134

552.000

16:00:41

1173

551.600

15:58:19

17

551.600

15:58:19

811

552.000

15:55:05

365

552.000

15:55:05

1342

552.200

15:50:12

1392

552.600

15:49:45

261

552.800

15:48:50

431

552.800

15:48:50

263

552.800

15:48:50

265

552.800

15:48:50

213

552.800

15:47:50

279

552.800

15:47:50

1154

552.800

15:42:08

173

552.800

15:41:45

1360

553.600

15:34:10

856

554.000

15:31:46

461

554.000

15:31:46

1297

554.400

15:25:51

1190

554.600

15:22:35

353

554.800

15:20:08

793

554.800

15:19:59

750

555.000

15:18:29

600

555.000

15:18:29

4

555.000

15:18:25

22

554.800

15:17:55

34

554.800

15:17:55

1323

554.400

15:13:28

1417

554.800

15:13:02

1280

553.600

15:08:05

1187

552.000

15:03:50

1085

551.000

14:59:50

215

551.000

14:59:50

1128

551.200

14:56:00

1333

551.200

14:52:43

1286

551.800

14:47:18

1164

551.800

14:46:04

579

552.600

14:45:00

600

552.600

14:45:00

1371

552.600

14:45:00

1203

552.200

14:40:13

1210

552.200

14:36:58

1252

552.400

14:36:20

1338

552.200

14:35:29

1138

552.600

14:30:56

1187

552.800

14:30:25

185

552.800

14:30:25

285

552.400

14:24:45

956

552.400

14:24:45

1105

552.200

14:21:26

42

552.200

14:21:26

853

552.400

14:03:47

347

552.400

14:03:47

976

552.600

13:53:24

392

552.600

13:53:24

1012

552.800

13:53:14

249

552.800

13:53:14

750

553.000

13:37:41

600

553.000

13:37:41

1386

553.000

13:37:41

164

553.000

13:35:59

760

553.000

13:35:59

316

553.000

13:35:59

1130

552.600

13:29:53

1100

553.400

13:28:00

202

553.400

13:28:00

775

551.800

13:10:04

400

551.800

13:10:04

1268

552.600

13:00:45

1320

553.800

12:45:01

1271

553.800

12:27:02

490

553.600

12:14:01

677

553.600

12:14:01

1235

553.000

11:59:41

726

552.800

11:51:01

581

552.800

11:51:01

1328

552.600

11:36:44

8

552.600

11:36:44

798

552.400

11:20:04

424

552.400

11:20:04

1331

552.400

11:05:30

1304

553.800

10:45:04

1183

554.000

10:39:34

1151

554.000

10:38:18

600

554.200

10:38:08

2432

554.000

10:38:00

1048

552.000

10:33:26

87

552.000

10:33:26

1090

552.400

10:17:48

78

552.400

10:17:48

1347

552.600

10:16:21

1290

552.000

10:09:44

1297

551.600

10:06:04

906

550.600

10:00:24

270

550.600

09:59:52

467

550.000

09:25:10

833

550.000

09:25:10

1186

550.400

09:12:40

824

551.200

09:02:01

412

551.200

09:02:01

412

551.200

08:51:34

839

551.200

08:51:34

120

551.000

08:45:50

1105

551.000

08:45:50

128

551.000

08:45:50

448

553.000

08:28:40

787

553.000

08:28:40

92

551.600

08:11:25

1258

551.600

08:11:25

341

551.800

08:02:02

899

551.800

08:02:02


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.