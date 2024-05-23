NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Truecaller (6/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Truecaller AB (Truecaller) held today, May 23, 2024, approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 1.30 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.40 per share. The Ex-date is May 24, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of derivatives contracts in Truecaller (TRUEB) because there were no open positions. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224511