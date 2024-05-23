Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
WKN: A3C4XN | ISIN: SE0016787071 | Ticker-Symbol: 49X0
Frankfurt
23.05.24
17:15 Uhr
3,174 Euro
+0,026
+0,83 %
GlobeNewswire
23.05.2024 | 18:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Truecaller (6/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Truecaller AB (Truecaller) held today, May
23, 2024, approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 1.30 per share in addition
to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.40 per share. The Ex-date is May 24, 2024. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of derivatives
contracts in Truecaller (TRUEB) because there were no open positions. 

For contact details please see attached file.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire
