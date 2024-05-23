Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Stuttgart
23.05.24
14:56 Uhr
0,895 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
23.05.2024 | 18:58
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-May-2024 / 17:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
23 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               23 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         80.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          77.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 78.7376p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,256,777 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,256,777) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      78.7376p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7210               77.00       08:39:31          00070046799TRLO0      XLON 
7617               78.20       08:44:27          00070046936TRLO0      XLON 
7297               77.40       08:45:00          00070046947TRLO0      XLON 
7452               77.40       08:46:02          00070046984TRLO0      XLON 
7659               78.00       09:12:55          00070047683TRLO0      XLON 
2260               78.00       09:12:55          00070047684TRLO0      XLON 
2800               78.00       09:12:55          00070047685TRLO0      XLON 
6213               77.40       09:24:02          00070047922TRLO0      XLON 
101                77.40       10:10:48          00070048950TRLO0      XLON 
101                78.40       10:28:05          00070049391TRLO0      XLON 
16617               78.60       10:32:14          00070049496TRLO0      XLON 
5553               78.00       10:32:14          00070049497TRLO0      XLON 
811                78.00       10:32:20          00070049527TRLO0      XLON 
8999               78.00       10:32:20          00070049528TRLO0      XLON 
2109               78.40       10:32:20          00070049529TRLO0      XLON 
19976               78.60       10:32:20          00070049530TRLO0      XLON 
2304               78.60       10:32:20          00070049531TRLO0      XLON 
8535               78.60       13:00:22          00070053288TRLO0      XLON 
16543               78.80       13:00:22          00070053289TRLO0      XLON 
27                79.20       13:16:19          00070053550TRLO0      XLON 
6717               79.20       13:16:19          00070053551TRLO0      XLON 
7079               80.00       13:39:10          00070054147TRLO0      XLON 
5228               79.80       13:43:19          00070054237TRLO0      XLON 
6732               79.80       14:24:25          00070055311TRLO0      XLON 
6994               79.80       14:24:25          00070055312TRLO0      XLON 
6824               79.20       14:43:59          00070056283TRLO0      XLON 
7464               78.80       15:06:32          00070057137TRLO0      XLON 
651                78.80       15:06:35          00070057139TRLO0      XLON 
2                 78.80       15:06:35          00070057140TRLO0      XLON 
6429               78.80       15:06:43          00070057145TRLO0      XLON 
92                78.80       15:06:45          00070057146TRLO0      XLON 
4291               78.40       15:31:05          00070057984TRLO0      XLON 
3343               78.40       15:31:05          00070057985TRLO0      XLON 
6447               78.20       16:12:08          00070059954TRLO0      XLON 
12263               79.00       16:16:19          00070060123TRLO0      XLON 
2386               79.00       16:16:19          00070060124TRLO0      XLON 
7086               79.40       16:17:33          00070060185TRLO0      XLON 
8399               79.60       16:17:33          00070060186TRLO0      XLON 
36                79.60       16:17:33          00070060187TRLO0      XLON 
3090               79.60       16:17:33          00070060188TRLO0      XLON 
3000               80.00       16:21:03          00070060343TRLO0      XLON 
3979               80.00       16:21:03          00070060344TRLO0      XLON 
183                80.00       16:21:03          00070060345TRLO0      XLON 
3000               80.00       16:22:03          00070060393TRLO0      XLON 
3744               80.00       16:22:03          00070060394TRLO0      XLON 
3000               80.00       16:22:03          00070060395TRLO0      XLON 
1357               80.00       16:22:03          00070060396TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  323552 
EQS News ID:  1910159 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1910159&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2024 12:26 ET (16:26 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
