

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release April figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.6 percent.



New Zealand will provide April data for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were worth NZ$5.91 billion and exports were at NZ$6.50 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$588 million.



Malaysia will see April figures for consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year.



Singapore will release April numbers for industrial production; in March, production fell 16.0 percent on month and 9.2 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed for Wesak Day and will re-open on Monday.



