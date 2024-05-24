

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales from the UK and detailed quarterly national accounts from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for April. Retail sales are forecast to fall 0.4 percent on month after staying flat in March.



In the meantime, Destatis publishes detailed GDP data for the first quarter. The flash estimate showed that the economy expanded 0.2 percent at the start of the year, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the fourth quarter of 2023. The statistical office is set to confirm the preliminary estimate.



Also, producer prices and industrial inventories figures are due from Sweden.



At 2.45 am ET, France's business sentiment survey results are due. The business confidence index is seen unchanged at 100 in May.



At 3.00 am ET, producer prices from Spain and business sentiment survey results from the Czech Republic are due.



