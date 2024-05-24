Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
24.05.24
08:01 Uhr
1,698 Euro
-0,050
-2,86 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
24.05.2024 | 08:31
96 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
24-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 23rd of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7360     GBP1.4780 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7140     GBP1.4620 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7220     GBP1.4689

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,026,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,827      1.7140        XDUB     09:36:53      00028923340TRDU1 
4,646      1.7140        XDUB     10:16:47      00028923726TRDU1 
4,375      1.7160        XDUB     10:43:23      00028923862TRDU1 
25        1.7180        XDUB     11:47:21      00028924673TRDU1 
52        1.7180        XDUB     11:47:21      00028924674TRDU1 
313       1.7200        XDUB     11:49:17      00028924690TRDU1 
1,600      1.7200        XDUB     11:50:59      00028924702TRDU1 
2,208      1.7180        XDUB     11:57:49      00028924770TRDU1 
2,219      1.7180        XDUB     11:57:49      00028924769TRDU1 
2,169      1.7240        XDUB     12:35:51      00028925193TRDU1 
2,147      1.7240        XDUB     12:35:51      00028925192TRDU1 
2,110      1.7220        XDUB     13:29:55      00028925589TRDU1 
4,249      1.7220        XDUB     13:29:55      00028925586TRDU1 
2,477      1.7220        XDUB     14:21:17      00028926033TRDU1 
104       1.7200        XDUB     14:38:51      00028926391TRDU1 
252       1.7200        XDUB     14:38:51      00028926390TRDU1 
3,494      1.7200        XDUB     14:38:51      00028926389TRDU1 
815       1.7200        XDUB     14:38:51      00028926388TRDU1 
1,468      1.7200        XDUB     14:38:51      00028926387TRDU1 
1,287      1.7200        XDUB     14:38:51      00028926386TRDU1 
1,468      1.7200        XDUB     14:38:51      00028926385TRDU1 
1,544      1.7360        XDUB     15:08:08      00028927176TRDU1 
5,354      1.7340        XDUB     15:08:12      00028927182TRDU1 
625       1.7280        XDUB     15:41:39      00028927634TRDU1 
1,500      1.7280        XDUB     15:41:39      00028927633TRDU1 
1,468      1.7240        XDUB     15:41:39      00028927637TRDU1 
45        1.7240        XDUB     15:41:39      00028927636TRDU1 
1,468      1.7240        XDUB     15:41:39      00028927635TRDU1 
1,468      1.7240        XDUB     15:41:39      00028927638TRDU1 
1,468      1.7240        XDUB     15:41:39      00028927639TRDU1 
548       1.7240        XDUB     15:41:39      00028927640TRDU1 
1,317      1.7220        XDUB     16:16:39      00028928368TRDU1 
5,010      1.7260        XDUB     16:22:51      00028928478TRDU1 
880       1.7260        XDUB     16:22:51      00028928477TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
6,096      1.4620        XLON     10:16:47      00028923725TRDU1 
2,870      1.4640        XLON     11:58:02      00028924774TRDU1 
2,876      1.4640        XLON     11:58:02      00028924773TRDU1 
827       1.4640        XLON     14:28:11      00028926081TRDU1 
2,483      1.4700        XLON     14:42:31      00028926560TRDU1 
576       1.4700        XLON     14:42:31      00028926559TRDU1 
354       1.4700        XLON     14:42:32      00028926562TRDU1 
2,938      1.4700        XLON     14:42:32      00028926561TRDU1 
1,026      1.4780        XLON     15:08:12      00028927181TRDU1 
3,014      1.4780        XLON     15:08:12      00028927180TRDU1 
1,902      1.4780        XLON     15:08:12      00028927179TRDU1 
314       1.4780        XLON     15:08:12      00028927178TRDU1 
2,700      1.4780        XLON     15:08:12      00028927177TRDU1 
2,978      1.4680        XLON     15:41:39      00028927641TRDU1 
1,772      1.4660        XLON     16:22:52      00028928481TRDU1 
1,274      1.4660        XLON     16:23:22      00028928483TRDU1 
1,000      1.4660        XLON     16:23:22      00028928482TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  323554 
EQS News ID:  1910183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1910183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
