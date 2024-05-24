

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.6592 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 3-week low of 1.6395 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6606 and 1.6366, respectively.



The aussie slipped to 103.50 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 103.65.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.9055 and 1.0818 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.9067 and 1.0826, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.64 against the greenback, 1.65 against the euro, 101.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



