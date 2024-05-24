

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L) Friday reported revenue of 1.081 billion pounds for the 4-month period from January to April, 2 percent higher than 1.059 billion pounds for the same period last year, primarily helped by growth in almost all segments.



On a like-for-like basis, revenue grew 1.5 percent to 1.074 billion pounds.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect LFL revenue growth in mid-single digits.



