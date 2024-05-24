Waaree Energies says it will supply 445 MW of its 540/545Wp dual-glass PV bifacial modules to Statkraft India's single-location solar projects in Rajasthan, India. From pv magazine USA Waaree Energies, India's largest solar module manufacturer, said this week that it has secured a contract to supply 445 MW of its bifacial modules to Statkraft India's single-location PV projects in Bikaner, Rajasthan. It will supply its 540/545Wp dual-glass bifacial modules. The modules are scheduled for delivery between May and August 2024. "This partnership with Statkraft India represents a pivotal step in ...

