

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to a 9-day low of 1.2677 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.2703.



Against the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound edges down to 199.06, 0.8528 and 1.1602 from early highs of 199.45, 0.8515 and 1.1618, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.24 against the greenback, 193.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro and 1.14 against the franc.



