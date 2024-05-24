DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (XCO2 LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-May-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.9629 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 953559 CODE: XCO2 LN ISIN: LU1981859819 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN Sequence No.: 323754 EQS News ID: 1910675 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 24, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)