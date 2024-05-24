Snork Debuts on Solana DEXs with Innovative Features and Upcoming Staking DApp

Snork, a meme token on the Solana blockchain, is now available on decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Developed by blockchain experts, Snork plans to introduce several groundbreaking features, such as regular token burns and an upcoming staking decentralized application (Dapp).

The developers behind Snork are actively working on applications for listings on major centralized exchanges (CEXs). This strategic move is part of a broader marketing strategy to increase the token's visibility and accessibility.

Snork lives in Solana World, embodying a character equipped with a snorkel, allowing it to explore underwater and shallow waters. Whether driven by curiosity, a passion for crypto, or a fondness for Snork, users can join the growing Snork community by purchasing the token through several straightforward steps.

Users can download the Phantom wallet on Android, iOS, and PC from app stores. To purchase Solana (SOL), they can use major centralized exchanges like Coinbase or Binance, or opt for a decentralized exchange (DEX). The amount of SOL bought will determine the quantity of SNORK tokens that can be acquired. After purchasing SOL, users should transfer it to their Phantom wallet.

They can then swap SOL for SNORK with no taxes, though slippage might be necessary during market volatility. To convert SOL to SNORK, users should visit Raydium DEX or Jupiter DEX and input the SNORK contract address: 8S24pfgvhdkDQCTReLoP71xxfbKp98iTWAsvYRuEyEBM.

Snorkinomics

Snork's token distribution is as follows:

Marketing and developers: 5% (working with multiple marketing agencies including crmoon.io)

Market maker services: 5%

Strategic reserve: 10%

Future staking: 25%

DEX and CEX liquidity pools: 55%

For more information about Snork, please visit their website.

About Snork:

Snork, a is meme token on the Solana blockchain that is now available on decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Snork continues to evolve with a dedicated team and an engaged community, aiming to establish itself as a significant player in the meme token space. The forthcoming features and strategic initiatives promise to enhance its utility and appeal in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market.

Links:

Website: https://snork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/snorkcoin

Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/@Snork_Coin

Marketing Partner: crmoon.io

Media Contact

Organization: Snork

Contact Person: Matoshi Dakamoto

Website: https://snork.io

Email: admin@snork.io

City: Kansas City

State: Kansas

Country: United States

