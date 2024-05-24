Novel research from Germany and the USA has analyzed the impact of heat pump (HP) integration on the ability of day-ahead load forecasting in energy communities. Using different models, the scientists have also investigated whether HP loads should be forecasted separately from the rest of the household or both together. An international research group has investigated the impact of heat pumps on energy community load forecasting and has found that using so-called transformer models improves forecasting quality. "Traditional load patterns will change in many countries by transforming the heating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...