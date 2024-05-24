Ausgrid, a distributed network provider in the Australian state of New South Wales, has powered up its third battery energy storage system under the federal government's AUD 200 million ($132 million) Community Batteries for Household Solar program. From pv magazine Australia Ausgrid said the 250 kW/535 kWh battery energy storage system installed in the Sydney suburb of North Epping will enable households without rooftop PV to reap the benefits of renewable energy, while easing pressure on the grid by absorbing excess solar-generated electricity. Ausgrid Chief Executive Marc England said the ...

