Stifel Financial Corporation: Stifel Reports April 2024 Operating Data

Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Total client assets and fee-based assets increased 12% and 15%, respectively, from the same period a year ago, as a result of strong recruiting and market appreciation. However, a decline in equity markets in April was the primary driver behind a 3% decline in both metrics versus March 2024 levels. Client money market and insured product balances decreased 2% in April, driven by seasonal tax payments and modest cash sorting as both Smart Rate and Sweep balances declined during the month. As we noted in our most recent earnings call, we are beginning to see increased lending opportunities and, as such, our total bank loans increased 2% in April, fueled by growth in our fund banking business."

Selected Operating Data (Unaudited) As of % Change (millions) 4/30/2024 4/30/2023 3/31/2024 4/30/2023 3/31/2024 Total client assets $454,023 $406,620 $467,697 12 % (3 )% Fee-based client assets $171,422 $149,604 $177,108 15 % (3 )% Private Client Group fee-based client assets $150,125 $131,321 $155,144 14 % (3 )% Bank loans, net (includes loans held for sale) $19,962 $20,857 $19,484 (4 )% 2 % Client money market and insured product(1) $26,318 $25,220 $26,902 4 % (2 )%

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

