LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.: LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2024

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the "Company"), today released its monthly activity report for April 2024.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of April were $1.41 trillion, a decrease of $27.9 billion, or 1.9%, compared to the end of March 2024.

Total net new assets for April were $12.0 billion, which included $5.0 billion of acquired net new assets resulting from the acquisition of Crown Capital.

Total organic net new assets for April were $7.0 billion, translating to a 5.8% annualized growth rate. Total organic net new advisory assets were $7.4 billion, translating to a 11.2% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of April were $45.7 billion, a decrease of $0.6 billion compared to the end of March 2024. Net buying in April was $12.3 billion.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)



April March Change April Change 2024 2024 M/M 2023 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets 775.5 793.0 (2.2 %) 628.2 23.4 % Brokerage assets 637.5 647.9 (1.6 %) 559.5 13.9 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 1,413.0 1,440.9 (1.9 %) 1,187.7 19.0 % Total Net New Assets Net new advisory assets 7.6 7.5 n/m 3.4 n/m Net new brokerage assets 4.3 0.4 n/m 1.0 n/m Total Net New Assets 12.0 7.9 n/m 4.4 n/m Organic Net New Assets Net new organic advisory assets 7.4 7.5 n/m 3.4 n/m Net new organic brokerage assets (0.4 ) 0.4 n/m 1.0 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets 7.0 7.9 n/m 4.4 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions 1.2 1.3 n/m 0.6 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured cash account sweep 32.5 32.6 (0.3 %) 37.0 (12.2 %) Deposit cash account sweep 9.1 9.2 (1.1 %) 9.5 (4.2 %) Total Bank Sweep 41.6 41.8 (0.5 %) 46.5 (10.5 %) Money market sweep 2.3 2.4 (4.2 %) 2.5 (8.0 %) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 43.8 44.2 (0.9 %) 49.0 (10.6 %) Client cash account(1) 1.9 2.1 (9.5 %) 1.5 26.7 % Total Client Cash Balances 45.7 46.3 (1.3 %) 50.4 (9.3 %) Net buy (sell) activity 12.3 12.9 n/m 11.1 n/m Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 5,036 5,254 (4.1 %) 4,169 20.8 % Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,974 2,125 (7.1 %) 1,769 11.6 % Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 533 533 - % 483 10.4 %

____________________

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(1) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company updated its definition of client cash account balances to exclude other client payables. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable.

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company's most recent earnings announcement , which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com .

