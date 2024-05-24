An international research group has utilized a newly designed coalitional game system to ensure economic fairness between members of energy communities. The game system considers different types of prosumers relying on stand-alone and combinations of solar and storage. An international group of scientists led by China's Sichuan Normal University has developed a novel coalitional game system that maximizes the collective payoff of prosumers in a community-scale peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading market. A coalitional game is part of game theory, in which players form coalitions to achieve common ...

