Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 27 May 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 94,448,315 shares (USD 944,483.15) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 36,399 shares (USD 363,99) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 94,484,714 shares (USD 944.847,14) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · 25,766 shares - DKK 0.07 · 10,633 shares - DKK 170.3 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66