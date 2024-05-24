Aiko Solar has won a patent litigation case against Maxeon Solar Technologies in a Dutch court. The judge has ruled that Aiko Solar did not infringe upon Maxeon Solar's EP2297788B1 patent for back-contact (BC) solar cells. The District Court of The Hague in the Netherlands has rejected a lawsuit filed by Singapore-based solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar claiming patent infringement by Chinese rival Aiko Solar. The announcement was made by Aiko Solar. It said that the patent litigation case was related to patent EP2297788B1 for BC solar cells. "The Dutch court decided that it was not plausible that ...

