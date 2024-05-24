Integre Trans: ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF UAB "INTEGRE TRANS"

UAB Integre Trans, legal entity code 301888546 (the Company), hereby informs that following the expiry of the 5-year employment contract, as of May 24, 2024, the former Chief Financial Officer, Eigintas Vedrickas, is being replaced by Vaida Jociute. Vaida Jociute has working in the Group for 16 years and at the moment is leading the Group's company, UAB Integre. The new Chief Financial Officer, with her extensive experience within the Group, inspires the entire team to believe in the future of the Company and to successfully navigate through a challenging phase of business development of the Company. General Manager Žana Kel