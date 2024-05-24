Anzeige
Freitag, 24.05.2024

WKN: A3C5G6 | ISIN: DK0061670205 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2024 | 11:34
120 Leser
First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - reduction of share capital by reducing face value per share

The share capital in Brain+ will be reduced as of 29 May 2024 by reducing the
face value of the company's shares from DKK 0.10 to DKK 0.08. 



Name:              Brain+              
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061670205           
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           BRAINP              
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 91,449,279 shares of DKK 0.10 each
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             DKK 1,828,985.58         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  91,449,279 shares of DKK 0.08 each
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.08             
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          235014              
-------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
