First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - reduction of share capital by reducing face value per share

The share capital in Brain+ will be reduced as of 29 May 2024 by reducing the face value of the company's shares from DKK 0.10 to DKK 0.08. Name: Brain+ ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061670205 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 91,449,279 shares of DKK 0.10 each ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 1,828,985.58 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 91,449,279 shares of DKK 0.08 each ------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.08 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 235014 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG