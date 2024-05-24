Anzeige
Freitag, 24.05.2024
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
WKN: A0Q7M2 | ISIN: AU000000BSE5 | Ticker-Symbol: B4Z
Stuttgart
24.05.24
11:04 Uhr
0,149 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
PR Newswire
24.05.2024 | 11:36
114 Leser
Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Substantial Shareholder

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

AIM and Media Release

24 May 2024

Base Resources Limited
Notice of change of interests by Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from Sustainable Capital Limited (Sustainable Capital) that it reduced its voting power in Base Resources from 266,034,866 ordinary shares to 243,034,866 ordinary shares representing 20.63% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Sustainable Capital's interest in 243,034,866 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of interestRegistered holder of sharesPerson entitled to be registered as holderNumber of ordinary shares
Sustainable Capital LimitedHSBC-FUND SERVICES CLIENT A/C 006HSBC BANK AUSTRALIA LIMITED243,034,866

The decrease in Sustainable Capital's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the result of the disposal of 23,000,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2024 for an average price of A$0.285 per share.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media RelationsUK Media Relations
Morrow SodaliTavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael WeirJos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


© 2024 PR Newswire
