Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Substantial Shareholder

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

AIM and Media Release

24 May 2024

Base Resources Limited

Notice of change of interests by Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from Sustainable Capital Limited (Sustainable Capital) that it reduced its voting power in Base Resources from 266,034,866 ordinary shares to 243,034,866 ordinary shares representing 20.63% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Sustainable Capital's interest in 243,034,866 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of interest Registered holder of shares Person entitled to be registered as holder Number of ordinary shares Sustainable Capital Limited HSBC-FUND SERVICES CLIENT A/C 006 HSBC BANK AUSTRALIA LIMITED 243,034,866

The decrease in Sustainable Capital's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the result of the disposal of 23,000,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2024 for an average price of A$0.285 per share.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

