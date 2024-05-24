

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell for a fifth straight session on Friday and were on track for another weekly loss on concerns that high interest rates will dampen economic growth and fuel demand.



Brent crude futures dipped 0.6 percent to $80.88 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 0.6 percent at $76.44.



Brent contracts were on track for a weekly loss of about 3 percent and WTI futures were on course for a 4 percent weekly loss as robust U.S. economic data along with hawkish comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials prompted traders to push back the timing of first rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve to December.



Traders also weighed signs of a weakening physical market ahead of this weekend's Memorial Day holiday, which kicks off the U.S. peak summer driving season.



The market is very focused on gasoline demand amid signs that consumers are cutting back because of inflation.



Retail gasoline prices fell for the fourth consecutive week to $3.58 per gallon, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its gasoline and diesel fuel update earlier this week.



Investors remain concerned about the outlook for demand after data showed an unexpected jump in crude inventories in the U.S. last week.



