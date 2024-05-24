

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged up slightly on Friday but were on track for their biggest weekly decline in nearly eight months amid anxiety over sticky inflation and high interest rates.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $2,338.81 per ounce after previously dipping to its lowest since May 9 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $2,339.75.



Gold prices were set to fall nearly 5 percent for the week as robust U.S. economic data released overnight stoked concerns about sticky inflation and the Federal Reserve's rate path.



U.S. business activity grew at its fastest pace in more than two years in May and weekly jobless claims fell by more than anticipated last week, piling pressure on the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates higher for longer.



After the release of these readings, traders pushed back the timing for the first full quarter-point Federal Reserve interest-rate cut to December from November earlier.



Hawkish comments from another Federal Reserve official also weighed on bullion prices.



Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that there is still considerable upward pressure on prices and the U.S. central bank may need to wait longer to cut interest rates.



Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to reports on U.S. durable goods orders and a revised reading on consumer sentiment.



Speeches from ECB and Federal Reserve policymakers - notably Fed Governor Christopher Waller - may offer additional clues on the rate outlook.



