Datum der Anmeldung:
17.05.2024
Aktenzeichen:
B7-51/24
Unternehmen:
International Business Machines Corporation, Armonk (USA); Anteils- und Kontrollerwerb über die HashiCorp, Inc., San Francisco (USA)
Produktmärkte:
Software zur Automatisierung von Hybrid-Cloud-Infrastrukturen
