

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased slightly during the February-April period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in February-April from 4.6 percent in January-March.



In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 4.0 percent.



The number of unemployed persons declined to 224,200 in the February-April period from 229,100 in the previous three months.



Meanwhile, the employment rate rose somewhat to 65.0 percent from 64.7 percent.



During April, the unemployment rate in the country remained stable at 4.4 percent.



