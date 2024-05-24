Anzeige
Freitag, 24.05.2024
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
24.05.2024 | 12:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares and reduction of share capital by reducing face value on the company's shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 30 May 2024. 



Reduction will be implemented by reducing face value of the company's share
from DKK 100 to DKK 10. 



BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is
traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 



ISIN:                     DK0061026549           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                     BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change (due to cancellation of own shares):  29,813,739 shares of DKK 100 (DKK 
                        2,981,373,900)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:                    2,941,261 shares of DKK 100 (DKK 
                        294,126,100)           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:             20,802,397 share of DKK 100 (DKK 
                        2,080,239,700)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change due to reduction of share capital by  DKK 1,872,215,730         
 reducing face value:                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after reduction of share capital by  DKK 20,802,397 shares of DKK 10  
 reducing face value:             (DKK 208,023,970)        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                  DKK 10              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                  BIAEJD              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                 156566              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
