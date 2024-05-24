

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence weakened somewhat in May after reaching a 1-year high in the previous month, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The economic sentiment index dropped to 96.4 in May from 97.0 in April, which was the highest reading since May 2023.



Data showed that the business sentiment index also fell slightly to 95.4 from 95.6 a month ago.



The industrial confidence index worsened to 90.5 from 92.5, while the sentiment index in trade improved to 96.4 from 92.4 in the previous month.



Data showed confidence among consumers weakened in May, and the sentiment index dropped to 101.6 from April's 31-month high of 103.8. The number of respondents expecting deterioration in the overall economic situation in the next twelve months significantly increased.



