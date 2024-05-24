Anzeige
Freitag, 24.05.2024
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
24.05.24
08:01 Uhr
4,180 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
24.05.2024 | 13:12
89 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2024

Attached is a link to the April 2024 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.


BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2024 - ADV018921.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2024 - ADV018921
© 2024 PR Newswire
