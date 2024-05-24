

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States announced that visa restrictions will be imposed on those who are responsible for suppressing protests against Georgia's controversial 'foreign agent' bill.



'Anyone who undermines democratic processes or institutions in Georgia -including in the lead-up to, during, and following Georgia's October 2024 elections - may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy and precluded from travel to the United States,' US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday. Immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions.



Blinken also announced that Washington will review relations with the former Soviet Republic.



He expressed hope that Georgia's leaders will reconsider the draft law and take steps to move forward with their nation's democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.



The Department of State did not specify the names of those who are being targeted with the new visa restriction policy.



The ruling Georgian Dream party passed a 'foreign influence' law that would stifle the exercise of freedoms of association and expression, stigmatize organizations that serve the citizens of Georgia, and impede independent media organizations, sparking mass protests in the country over the past few months.



