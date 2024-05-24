Anzeige
Freitag, 24.05.2024
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2024 | 13:46
Admission procedure for bonds of Arsenal Industrial SIA initiated

Nasdaq Riga on May 23, 2024 received application from Arsenal Industrial SIA
requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond list: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000860153   1 000    4 500 000    EUR   31.05.2026 

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: Arsenal Industrial SIA Company Description and Terms of the Notes
Issue. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224707
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
