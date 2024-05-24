Anzeige
Freitag, 24.05.2024
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
WKN: A0B6TH | ISIN: LT0000102253
Frankfurt
24.05.24
08:02 Uhr
0,665 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
24.05.2024
Listing of Šiauliu bankas bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on May 24, 2024 to list the bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas
on the Bond List on May 28, 2024 at the request of AB Šiauliu bankas. 

 Additional info on the Tier 2 Subordinated Notes:

Issuer's name         AB Šiauliu bankas                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name      SAB                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code           LT0000409013                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities issue date     22.05.2024                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date   22.05.2034                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total nominal value of the  25 000 000 EUR                  
 issue                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one bond   1000 EUR                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rate of interest       7.7%                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name     SABB077034A                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates    on February 22, May 22, August 22 and November 22 
                until 2034                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading list         Bond list                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Base Prospectus of 100,000,000 Euro Tier 2 Subordinated Note Programme of
AB Šiauliu bankas regarding the public offering of Tier 2 Subordinated Notes
issued under the Programme and introduction to trading on debt list of the
regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius as well as the Final Terms of the Notes
are available in the enclosed attachments. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224702
