Listing of Šiauliu bankas bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on May 24, 2024 to list the bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas on the Bond List on May 28, 2024 at the request of AB Šiauliu bankas. Additional info on the Tier 2 Subordinated Notes: Issuer's name AB Šiauliu bankas -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name SAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000409013 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 22.05.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 22.05.2034 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of the 25 000 000 EUR issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one bond 1000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rate of interest 7.7% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name SABB077034A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates on February 22, May 22, August 22 and November 22 until 2034 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading list Bond list -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Base Prospectus of 100,000,000 Euro Tier 2 Subordinated Note Programme of AB Šiauliu bankas regarding the public offering of Tier 2 Subordinated Notes issued under the Programme and introduction to trading on debt list of the regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius as well as the Final Terms of the Notes are available in the enclosed attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224702