The European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) has voiced support for the inclusion of non-price criteria in auctions for solar modules, as laid out in the EU Net Zero Industry Act. The council's recommendation paper also calls for member states to adopt the act as quickly as possible and highlights concern around cybersecurity and data security in relation to Chinese inverters. The ESMC has published a recommendation paper on the implementation of the European Union's Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), which the European Parliament approved in April. In the paper, "Implementation of the NZIA Proposition ...

