

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced an outbreak of Salmonella linked to backyard poultry flocks in 29 US states.



CDC said public health officials are investigating multi-state outbreaks of Salmonella linked to contact with backyard poultry.



109 people from 29 states fell sick from Salmonella after touching or caring for backyard poultry.



Out of this, 33 people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.



In this outbreak, nearly half of those who were infected with Salmonella are under 5 years old, according to CDC.



Backyard poultry can carry? Salmonella ?germs even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where the poultry live and roam.



'You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing ?Salmonella,' CDC said in a press release.



Stores selling backyard poultry have been advised to source poultry from hatcheries that take steps to reduce Salmonella.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken