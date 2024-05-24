

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up on Friday.



Trading might be impacted by a reaction to a report on Durable Goods Orders and a revised reading on Consumer Sentiment.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 50.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 14.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 52.25 points.



On Thursday, the Nasdaq fell 65.51 points or 0.4 percent to 16,736.03 and the S&P 500 slid 39.17 points or 0.7 percent to 5,267.84. The narrower Dow tumbled 605.78 points or 1.5 percent to 39,065.26.



On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for April will be issued at 8.30 am. The consensus is down 0.5 percent, while it was up 2.6 percent in the prior month.



The Consumer Sentiment for May will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 67.4, while it was up 67.4 in April.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 718 and the U.S. rig count was 604.



Federal Governor Christopher Waller will speak before the Reykjavik Economic Conference at 9.35 am ET.



Asian stocks retreated on Friday. Chinese markets fell notably. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.88 percent to 3,088.87.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.38 percent to 18,608.94.



Japanese markets tumbled. The Nikkei average fell 1.17 percent to 38,646.11 while the broader Topix index settled 0.44 percent lower at 2,742.54.



Australian markets declined, with banking and technology stocks leading losses. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 fell 1.08 percent to 7,727.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 1.04 percent lower at 7,999.20.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 16.04 points or 0.20 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 70.49 points or 0.38 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 29.03 points or 0.35 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 57.87 points or 0.48 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.45 percent.



