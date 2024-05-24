Audit Peak Strengthens Security Posture for Businesses Overlooking Critical Compliance Risks

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / Audit Peak, an innovative Cybersecurity and CPA firm, is at the forefront of delivering strategic cybersecurity and compliance solutions tailored to today's technological challenges. With a comprehensive suite of services, including IT audits, cybersecurity assessments, and risk advisory, Audit Peak is committed to enhancing the resilience of businesses across various industries.

A Critical Oversight in Compliance: Technology Fraud and Subject-Specific Risks

Audit Peak has identified a significant compliance risk often overlooked by organizations: technology fraud and subject-specific risks. While companies typically assess fraud risks related to general compliance controls, they frequently neglect nuanced risks associated with specific information usage, industry-specific challenges, and unique operational activities. This oversight creates a critical gap in risk management strategies, exposing them to potential vulnerabilities, compliance failures, and a false sense of security. Audit Peak underscores this as a primary reason why many companies' risk assessments resemble gap assessments.

What Sets Audit Peak Apart?

Audit Peak's commitment to excellence is evident in its dedication to offering a wide array of services tailored to modern business needs. From IT audits that dissect and improve current systems to cybersecurity strategies that protect against the latest threats, Audit Peak covers all bases. Its compliance and risk advisory services further ensure that businesses stay ahead of regulations, transforming potential vulnerabilities into strengths.

The firm proudly offers the following services designed to help businesses navigate the evolving threat landscape:

SOC 1 Audit Services: Ensuring the accuracy and integrity of financial reporting and internal controls.

SOC 2 Audit Services: Ensuring comprehensive compliance evaluation with both SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 reports, focusing on controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality or privacy.

Cybersecurity Assessments: Establishing robust cybersecurity defenses through services such as NIST CSF assessments, NIST 800-53, and cybersecurity maturity modeling.

Compliance and Advisory Solutions: Offering expert advice to navigate complex regulatory landscapes, including GDPR compliance consulting, HIPAA risk assessments, GLBA, and Publication 1075 assessments.

: Offering expert advice to navigate complex regulatory landscapes, including GDPR compliance consulting, HIPAA risk assessments, GLBA, and Publication 1075 assessments. Risk Management Solutions: Developing strategic plans involving risk assessments, business impact analyses, and continuous risk monitoring to protect operations.

Audit Peak leverages deep industry expertise to provide comprehensive security strategies tailored to each client's unique needs. By focusing on critical areas such as IT audits, data protection, and regulatory compliance, Audit Peak ensures businesses are not only protected against current threats but are also future-ready for emerging challenges.

"Our mission is to arm businesses with the knowledge, strategies, and tools they need to protect their most valuable assets," said Chevorne Lewis, Project Manager, Audit Peak. "We believe in not just responding to threats but also in proactive preparation and continuous improvement of cybersecurity measures to ensure our clients can confidently face challenges head on."

Businesses seeking to transform and enhance their cybersecurity and compliance strategies are encouraged to visit Audit Peak's website for more information and to schedule a personalized consultation.

Discover how Audit Peak can help secure your compliance and cyber future at www.auditpeak.com.

