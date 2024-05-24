

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure company Ferrovial SE (FRRVY.PK, FRRVF.PK) announced Friday that through its construction subsidiary Webber, it was awarded nine new contracts totaling $1.2 billion for construction and maintenance projects in the U.S. and Canada. The work includes roadway improvements, bridge construction, expansion of water treatment plants, and road maintenance.



Ferrovial secured its first contract in Tennessee, expanding its presence in the U.S., the company's largest market.



Ferrovial acquired Houston-based construction company Webber in 2005. Over the past 20 years, the company has grown to improve roads, bridges and water infrastructure across more than 10 states in the U.S.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken