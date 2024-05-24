

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Akanda Corp. (AKAN) is up over 125% at $5.40. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is up over 52% at $4.09. Merus N.V. (MRUS) is up over 21% at $53.55. Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is up over 15% at $25.90. Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is up over 15% at $2.90. Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) is up over 13% at $4.64. Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is up over 12% at $3.12. OneMedNet Corporation (ONMD) is up over 10% at $1.63. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is up over 10% at $1.32. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) is up over 8% at $1.60. Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) is up over 7% at $22.00. The9 Limited (NCTY) is up over 7% at $9.31. Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is up over 7% at $8.18.



In the Red



Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) is down over 60% at $4.87. Genelux Corporation (GNLX) is down over 18% at $3.73. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is down over 16% at $3.61. Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is down over 11% at $232.00. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) is down over 11% at $1.75. Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) is down over 9% at $1.90. Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is down over 8% at $1.32. Ainos, Inc. (AIMD) is down over 7% at $1.17. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is down over 6% at $622.50. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) is down over 6% at $4.81. Soluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH) is down over 6% at $2.34. Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is down over 6% at $2.13.



