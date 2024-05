As communicated previously, from 26th of April 2024, the value of delta is being incorrectly reflected in member level reports for EMIR Refit (CCP Harmonized file & EMIR V5). Please be informed that the change in delta formatting will be delayed and not implemented starting from 27th of May 2024. New correction date will be communicated in a separate notice. For additional information concerning this notice please contact Clearing Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com