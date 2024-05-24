Frito-Lay North America: Frito-Lay and Quaker's Recipe for Success: Driving Food Regulation & Sustainability With Danielle Dalheim

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / PepsiCo's Director of Regulatory Affairs for U.S. Foods, Danielle Dalheim, discusses her important work as a change leader on the PepsiCo Positive (pep+) journey and subject matter expert on salt reduction, gluten-free labeling, compostable packaging and more. Learn how she uses her background as a registered dietitian to navigate new regulations and work towards PepsiCo's important sustainability goals.

The "Recipe for Success" podcast serves up inspiration and career insights from employees across Frito-Lay and Quaker within diverse roles and work locations. Visit https://open.spotify.com/show/2Y7cSrOwMc49nfys3RfEWm to hear the full episodes.

