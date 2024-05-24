Anzeige
Freitag, 24.05.2024
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
ACCESSWIRE
24.05.2024 | 15:51
Frito-Lay North America: Frito-Lay and Quaker's Recipe for Success: Driving Food Regulation & Sustainability With Danielle Dalheim

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / PepsiCo's Director of Regulatory Affairs for U.S. Foods, Danielle Dalheim, discusses her important work as a change leader on the PepsiCo Positive (pep+) journey and subject matter expert on salt reduction, gluten-free labeling, compostable packaging and more. Learn how she uses her background as a registered dietitian to navigate new regulations and work towards PepsiCo's important sustainability goals.

The "Recipe for Success" podcast serves up inspiration and career insights from employees across Frito-Lay and Quaker within diverse roles and work locations. Visit https://open.spotify.com/show/2Y7cSrOwMc49nfys3RfEWm to hear the full episodes.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Frito-Lay North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Frito-Lay North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/frito-lay-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Frito-Lay North America



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
