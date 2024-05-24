

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading more than 2 percent lower on an overnight basis amidst the SEC surprising markets with greenlight for 8 Ether Spot ETF proposals. The final approval is yet to be granted. Till a week ago, crypto watchers had not really expected the SEC to approve Ether spot ETF proposals.



The SEC on Thursday approved the listing proposals by NYSE Arca, Nasdaq and Cboe BZX on an accelerated basis. The 3 exchanges had filed with the SEC proposing to list and trade shares of eight Exchange Traded Funds linked to the Spot price of Ethereum (ETH). The ETF proposals included Grayscale Ethereum Trust, Bitwise Ethereum ETF, iShares Ethereum Trust, VanEck Ethereum Trust, ARK 21Shares Ethereum ETF, Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF, Fidelity Ethereum Fund and Franklin Ethereum ETF. Approval of the S-1 forms from the money managers is however awaited from the SEC.



The past few days have been historic for the crypto world not just on account of the Ether spot ETF approval. The Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act which establishes a regulatory framework for digital assets was passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday with bipartisan support. The Bill is now headed to the Senate.



The bill envisages regulation of a digital asset as a commodity by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission if the blockchain, or digital ledger, on which it runs is functional and decentralized. The role of the Securities and Exchange Commission would be in regulating a digital asset as a security if its associated blockchain is functional but not decentralized. The CFTC and SEC are also required to jointly issue rules to define terms and exempt dually registered exchanges from duplicative rules.



The bill is considered an unprecedented joint effort to deliver critical consumer protections and foster innovation in the U.S. digital asset ecosystem. However, concerns linger about crypto asset jurisdiction moving away from the SEC to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.



Despite the recent historic turn of events, crypto market capitalization has declined in the past 24 hours. Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.52 trillion versus $2.58 trillion a day earlier. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading with overnight losses in excess of 2 percent. 7th ranked XRP is the highest-ranking cryptocurrency to trade with gains on an overnight basis.



Bitcoin ranged between $68,291.82 and $66,356.95 in the past 24 hours, and is currently trading at $67,333.27, around 9 percent below the all-time high.



Latest data from Farside Investors on Bitcoin Spot ETF flows in the U.S. showed net inflows of $107.9 million on Thursday versus $154 million a day earlier.



Ethereum slipped 3.3 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,716.75. The 24-hour trading range was between $3,839.42 and $3,552.64. Ether's gains of more than 21 percent in the past week have lifted year-to-date gains to almost 63 percent.



Tether (USDT), the top-ranked stablecoin ranked 3rd among all cryptocurrencies, traded between $1.0007 and $0.9985 in the past 24 hours. 6th ranked USDC (USDC) traded between $1.0016 and $0.9993 in the past 24 hours.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped close to a percent overnight and its current price is $597.81. 5th ranked Solana (SOL) shed 3.5 percent overnight and is trading at $166.88.



7th ranked XRP (XRP) has added 1.4 percent overnight to change hands at $0.534. With losses of more than 13 percent in 2024, XRP continues to be the highest-ranking non-stablecoin crypto to trade with year-to-date losses.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 1.3 percent overnight. The highest-ranking meme crypto is currently being traded at $0.1655. 9th ranked Toncoin (TON) shed close to 3 percent overnight to trade at $6.19. 10th ranked Cardano (ADA) slipped 3.4 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.4612.



58th ranked Ondo (ONDO) topped overnight gains with a surge of more than 16 percent. 53rd ranked Lido DAO (LDO) followed with gains of 13.3 percent. 14th ranked Chainlink (LINK), a blockchain oracle token has also gained 8.5 percent in the past 24 hours.



49th ranked injective (INJ) is the leading overnight laggard with a decline of 8.7 percent. 40th ranked Bittensor (TAO) followed with losses of 7.6 percent in the past 24 hours. 29th ranked Immutable (IMX), 52nd ranked Bonk (BONK) and 64th ranked Sei (SEI), have all slipped more than 6 percent in the past 24 hours.



