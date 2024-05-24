GoDaddy: Embracing Asian Heritage Month: Meet Manoj Rajasekar

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / GoDaddy



Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what do you do here at GoDaddy.

Hello everyone! I'm Manoj Kumar Rajasekar, currently working as a Software Development Engineer III within the PCP Team. I joined GoDaddy two years ago. Beyond my technical responsibilities, I'm actively involved in GD Asians, which is our Employee Resource Group (ERG) dedicated to fostering personal growth and professional development within Asian, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander communities, and their allies. I sought an organization where I could support and engage with fellow Asians at GoDaddy. Within the ERG, I serve as a Recruiter, facilitating the integration of new members and helping create a welcoming environment for them.

What has been one of your proudest moments at GoDaddy?

One of my proudest achievements at GoDaddy has been successfully launching a product, which involved migrating it from Cloud UI to the PCP. I had the opportunity to initiate the project, gather requirements from scratch, collaborate with partner teams, and oversee its successful migration, without any surprises.

What do you want your colleagues, neighbors, and friends to take away from Asian Heritage Month?

Throughout the month, there has been extensive celebration of Asian heritage culture. The primary focus is on embracing and delving into the diverse cultural facets of Asian heritage. There are numerous fascinating aspects to explore within Asian heritage culture.

Who are some mentors or public figures from your community that have influenced you in your life or professional career?

I find profound inspiration in Mr. Sathya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, who hails from the Asian community. I vividly recall the moment I first learned about him. While pursuing my undergraduate studies in India, I came across a newspaper article highlighting Nadella's appointment as the CEO of Microsoft. It was a monumental occasion, and ever since, I have been closely following his journey. His exceptional leadership abilities continue to impress me, serving as a source of personal and professional inspiration. Nadella is not the only Asian figure who has influenced me; there are numerous others who have also left a lasting impact.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

My personal mantra is: keep learning, work hard, and take it easy.

