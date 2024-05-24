Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.05.2024 | 16:42
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date: 24 May 2024

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. has proposed a dividend for the Company's financial year ended 31 March 2024 of 78 pence per Ordinary share, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid on 5 July 2024 to shareholders on the register on 7 June 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 6 June 2024.

This announcement corrects the record date which was reported as 6 June 2024 in the Annual Results announcement made earlier today.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 378 0500

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.