Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 24 May 2024

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. has proposed a dividend for the Company's financial year ended 31 March 2024 of 78 pence per Ordinary share, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid on 5 July 2024 to shareholders on the register on 7 June 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 6 June 2024.

This announcement corrects the record date which was reported as 6 June 2024 in the Annual Results announcement made earlier today.

